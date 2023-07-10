On eve of MP Assembly's monsoon session, Cong meets to chalk out strategy to highlight BJP govt's 'corruption'

Bhopal, Jul 10 (PTI) The Congress Legislature Party in Madhya Pradesh met under its state unit chief Kamal Nath on Monday on the eve of the monsoon session of the Assembly and resolved to highlight the "corruption" plaguing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government.

The Congress will raise issues like the May 28 collapse of idols in Ujjain's Mahakal Corridor, the massive fire in Satpura Bhawan that destroyed government files and the Sidhi urination incident, party MLA Tarun Bhanot told reporters.

As per the Congress, the Mahakal Corridor episode smacked of corruption in its construction, while several files were destroyed in the the Satpura Bhawan fire in order to wipe out evidence of wrongdoing by the BJP government in the state.

"We are going to raise issues of corruption, atrocities on tribals and mounting debts of the MP government. The supplementary budget (which will be placed in the House) is being brought by Shivraj Singh Chouhan government for 50 per cent advance commission and corruption," he alleged.

Nath hailed his colleagues and exuded confidence that the Congress would win the year-end Assembly polls in the state. PTI LAL BNM BNM