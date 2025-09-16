On eve of PM's birthday, Shinde announces scheme to develop 'Namo Parks' in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Sep 16 (PTI) On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday announced a scheme under which Rs 1 crore will be distributed to municipal councils and town councils for developing 'Namo Parks'.

The scheme will benefit 394 municipal councils and town councils in the state, Shinde's office said.

"These parks will be named 'Namo Parks'. This is a gift of Maharashtra to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday," said Shinde, who is also the Urban Development Minister of the state.

A competition will be organised at a divisional level in which three municipal councils/town councils will be given awards.

The first prize will carry Rs 5 crore, followed by Rs 3 crore for the second position and Rs 1 crore for the third spot. PTI PR RSY