On Father's Day, man kills daughter in Delhi for wanting to marry outside caste

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) A man allegedly slit his daughter's throat and dumped her body here on a farm in Rohini for wanting to marry a man from another caste against the wishes of the family, police said on Monday.

The woman was found lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds in a farmland in Chandpur village in Kanjhawla area on Sunday, they said.

The incident was reported on Father's Day which is celebrated on June 16.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the 46-year-old father has been arrested and a cab driver has been detained for questioning.

The DCP said police received a call about the incident at 8.53 pm on Sunday. He said a police team immediately reached the spot and found a woman with deep injuries on her neck and abdomen. She was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

In view of the sensitivity case, multiple police teams were formed for the case. CCTV footage of the area was analysed, he said.

Police traced the registration number of the cab that was used by the father-daughter duo. On the basis of technical evidence, police identified the woman and found that the man was her father, another police officer said.

The father was picked up by a police team on Monday morning and he confessed to the crime. He told police that he had picked up his daughter from his son's home in Narela on Sunday evening, the officer said.

According to police, the man hired a cab to go to their house in Prem Nagar but he had a fight with her daughter over an issue on the way. They asked the driver to drop them in Kanjhawala, which is when he allegedly took her to the farm, slit her throat and stabbed her multiple times, leaving her dead on the spot, the officer said.

The accused told the police that the family was a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

The man said his daughter was having an affair with a man from another caste in Muzaffarpur and she wanted to marry him too, bringing dishonour to the family's name, the accused told police.

Sidhu said police has also detained the cab driver. "His direct role has not been ascertained in the investigations so far. But he was detained and questioned as he was known to woman's father," he said. PTI ALK ALK SKY SKY