On first day of Navratri, CM Adityanath installs 'kalash' at Shaktipeeth of Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Gorakshapeethadhiswar Yogi Adityanath on Monday installed a 'kalash' amid Vedic chants at the Shaktipeeth of the Gorakhnath temple and worshipped Maa Shailputri on the first day of Navratri, the UP government said in a statement.

Before the 'kalash sthapana', a grand Kalash Yatra was organised within the temple premises with traditional fervour and devotion.

The procession led by Yogi Kamalnath, the chief priest of the temple, advanced towards the Bhim Sarovar amid devotional chants to Goddess Durga where the 'kalash' was filled with holy water. After circumambulating the lake, the procession returned to the Shaktipeeth.

CM Adityanath personally carried the water-filled 'kalash' and installed it in the sanctum sanctorum, invoking Lord Varuna with the chanting of Vedic hymns, the statement said.

He then worshipped Goddess Durga, Lord Shiva, and Guru Gorakhnath's divine weapon, the trident, followed by the worship of Gauri and Ganesha.

The rituals concluded with 'aarti' and the distribution of 'prasad', the statement said.