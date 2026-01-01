On first day of new year, 8, including 4 children, dead in two accidents in MP

Katni/ Seoni, Jan 1 (PTI) Eight persons, including three children, died in two separate road accidents on the first day of 2026 in Katni and Seoni in Madhya Pradesh.

In the first accident, four persons were killed after a pickup vehicle collided with a motorcycle in Katni district at 7pm between Heerapur and Badgaon near Salaiya outpost, Rithi station house officer (SHO) Mohammad Shahid told PTI.

"There were four people on the motorcycle, including a four-year-old girl. The child and two others died on the spot after the collision with a pick-up vehicle carrying tomatoes from Damoh to Katni. A fourth person succumbed to injuries at Rithi community centre," he said.

The pick-up vehicle was driven away from the spot by its driver, who later abandoned it and fled, he added.

The four deceased have not been identified as yet, though they are likely to be residents of Panna district based on motorcycle's registration details, the official said.

In the second accident, a couple and their two children died after their motorcycle rammed into a parked truck in Seoni.

The incident happened at 7pm near Ridditek under Kurai police station limits on Jabalpur-Nagpur highway, Barghat Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Lalit Gathre told PTI.

"Parmanand Barkade (45), his wife Geeta (38), daughter Mahi (8) and son Deepanshu (4) died on the spot. The motorcycle was at high speed, while the truck was parked on the four-lane highway after it broke down. Repair work was underway and indicators had been placed around the vehicle to alert motorists," the official said. PTI CORS LAL BNM