On first day of Zero Fatality Week, 11 killed in four separate accidents in Odisha

Keonjhar/Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 (PTI) At least 11 people were killed and around a dozen sustained injuries in four separate road accidents across Odisha on Friday, the first day of the state’s ‘Zero Fatality Week’, police said.

While eight people including three women and a child were killed and eight others injured when their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck in Keonjhar district early Friday, three others died in separate road accidents in Bhadrak, Anandpur (Keonjhar) and Sambalpur district.

The casualties occurred on the first day of the ‘Zero Fatality Week’, which is being observed by the state government aiming at reducing the number of accidents, an official said.

According to an official, as many as 4,178 people have died in accidents between January and September. Similarly, nearly 48,000 people were killed in Odisha in the past decade due to accidents, causing a major challenge for the state administration, he said.

Referring to Friday morning accident on National Highway 20 near Balijodi village in Ghatagon area of Keonjhar district, police said it took place when the van in which around 21 people were travelling hit a stationary truck. The victims were on the way to visit a temple.

While seven people died on the spot, another succumbed at a hospital.

Five of the injured people were undergoing treatment at Keonjhar district headquarters hospital, while three others were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced that an ex gratia of Rs 3 lakh will be paid to the next of kin of each deceased.

Patnaik also directed officials to ensure free treatment for those who were injured in the accident.

A total of 20 people from Pudamari village in Ganjam district were on their way to have a darshan of Goddess Tarini, police said.

It is suspected that the driver dozed off leading to the accident that took place barely three km away from the temple.

Odisha’s 5T (transformation initiatives) and Nabin (New) Odisha programmes chairman V K Pandian also spoke to the district collectors of Keonjhar and Ganjam to facilitate coordination and help the victims, an official release said. PTI COR AAM NN AAM MNB