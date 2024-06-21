On first visit to Gujarat after LS polls, Amit Shah thanks voters for backing BJP

Ahmedabad, Jun 21 (PTI) On his first visit to Gujarat after Lok Sabha elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday thanked the people for giving BJP victory on 25 out of 26 seats in the state.

Addressing a gathering in Naranpura area here, he thanked the voters of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency for re-electing him with a massive margin of more than 7 lakh votes.

He was addressing the gathering after inaugurating 30 'smart schools' run by the municipal school board of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The board has converted 30 of its existing schools into 'smart schools' at a cost of Rs 36 crore, said Shah.

"I am visiting Gujarat for the first time after the Lok Sabha elections. I am happy the first programme I am attending after getting re-elected as an MP and becoming minister is meant for the children of economically weaker sections," said Shah.

"In the 2024 general elections, the people of this country gave a third straight term to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I thank the people of Gujarat for giving 25 out of 26 seats this time. People of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha also continued its tradition of electing the BJP with a huge margin. I thank the voters of Gandhinagar," he said.

The BJP, which won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 and 2019 general elections, failed to complete a hattrick of clean sweeps after the Congress managed to wrest Banaskantha.

Shah promised to turn his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, which includes parts of Ahmedabad city, into the "number one" constituency in terms of development during the next five years.

Of the 30 'smart schools' inaugurated by Shah, nine are in Ghatlodia, four in Naranpura, 10 in Vejalpur and seven in Sabarmati assembly constituency, which fall under Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat.

Of the 69 AMC-run schools in his constituency, 59 have been converted into 'smart schools' and the rest will be converted very soon, Shah added. PTI PJT BNM