On foundation day, CM Patel says Gujarat became role model for other states under Modi

Godhra (Guj), May 1 (PTI) Gujarat became a role model for other states in terms of development under the leadership of Narendra Modi, who was its chief minister from 2001 till he became the prime minister in 2014, said CM Bhupendra Patel on Thursday.

Patel was speaking at the state-level function at Godhra town in the Panchmahal district to celebrate the 65th foundation day of Gujarat.

At the event, Patel inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 85 development projects worth Rs 644 crore in the tribal-dominated Panchmahal district.

During his visit, the CM laid the foundation stone for a milk processing plant of Panchamrut Dairy and inaugurated the newly built office of the Inspector General of Police at Godhra, said an official release.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat, which came into existence on May 1, 1960, became a role model for other states in terms of development,” said the CM.

“Gujarat’s development journey can be divided into two periods – between 1960 and 2001, and from 2001 till now. The difference between these two periods is visible when people witness the development Gujarat has achieved in the last two and a half decades,” Patel said.

As the Gujarat CM, Modi started development-centric politics and brought out schemes for the welfare of the poor and the downtrodden, said Patel.

“It was Modi who started the concept of public-private partnership by involving the common man in implementing developmental works in Gujarat when he was at the helm of affairs here,” said the CM.

Patel said he and his team are taking ahead the tradition established by Modi in Gujarat.

“Modi has created a strong foundation for healthcare, education, electricity, water, agriculture, rural development and roads. We are walking on the same path shown by the PM to provide world-class development,” he added.

Under Modi’s guidance, an ecosystem focused on ‘Make In India’ and ‘Make For The World’ has been developed in Gujarat, he said.

Patel said the tribal-dominated Panchmahal district will soon get two sub-district hospitals with specialist doctors.

The CM informed the audience that 12 high-speed corridors will be developed across the western state to ease traffic on the existing roads.

One such high-speed corridor will connect Santramour with Morva Hadaf towns of Panchmahal district, and the state government has already allocated Rs 670 crore for the project.

This corridor will help nearly 3 lakh rural people of Panchmahal district reach destinations like Rajasthan, Mangadh and Madhya Pradesh in less time, he said.

He also urged citizens to plant trees and harvest rainwater under the ‘Catch the Rain’ movement to protect the environment. PTI COR PJT PD NR