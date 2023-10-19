On Founder's Day, Federal Bank launches 'Mookkannoor Mission' under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Kochi: Seeking to mark the 106th birth anniversary of its founder K P Hormis, Federal Bank has launched "Mookkannoor Mission", an initiative under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, in Kerala.

Mookkannoor, a village in Ernakulam district, is the birthplace of Hormis.

Under the initiative, the bank has adopted Mookkannoor village to implement a comprehensive programme including digitisation of the entire hamlet, a cleanliness drive comprising waste management, tree plantation, community development, renewable energy projects and so on in a phased manner, a statement said here on Thursday.

The "Mookkannoor Mission" was launched by Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO of the Bank at a local school in the village on Wednesday, it said.

Biju Palatty, President, Mookkannoor Grama Panchayat presided over the function.

At the event, Srinivasan said this was a dream project and it was not only for the residents of Mookkannoor but also for Federal Bank.

"Mookkannoor should become the cleanest, greenest and the most sophisticated place in the country. In India's story of transformation, if ever a chapter on cleanliness is written Mookkannoor should become a shining example of how transformation can happen," he added Also, key of e-autorickshaw and bio-bins were distributed to the ward members by Federal Bank officials at the function.

The project is designed to be implemented in three phases over three years under the guidance of the Panchayat and K P Hormis Educational and Charitable Society, it said.

The areas which are considered for support are the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, environmental sustainability, community and social service and renewable energy, the statement added.