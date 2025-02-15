On Ghalib's death anniversary, his haveli remains forgotten relic in Old Delhi's Ballimaran

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) On the death anniversary of the legendary Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib, his historic haveli in Old Delhi’s Ballimaran stands as a forgotten relic, overshadowed by neglect.

Born as Mirza Asadullah Beg Khan in Agra in 1797, he became known as Mirza Ghalib and spent most of his life in his house in Ballimaran, where he passed away on February 15, 1869.

A visit to Ghalib's haveli today reveals an eerie silence, starkly contrasting with the bustling lanes of Ballimaran. While the Delhi government restored parts of the structure and turned it into a memorial, many locals remain unaware of its significance.

"I have been living here for 20 years, but I never knew this was Mirza Ghalib’s home," says a nearby shopkeeper.

"People come and go, but to most of us, it's just another old building," he adds.

Another resident, Akhtar, shares a similar sentiment, saying, "I have heard the name Ghalib, but I don’t know much about him. This place is not talked about like the Red Fort or Jama Masjid." It was only after persistent efforts by historians and literary enthusiasts that the Delhi government, led by former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, restored part of the structure and recognised it as a heritage site.

A poster hanging in Ghalib's haveli describes his refined tastes in food and leisure beyond his literary brilliance.

"He was fond of fried kebabs, daal murabba, shaami kebabs, and mangoes. He loved sweets like sohan halwa and enjoyed ending his meals with mishri or ground almonds mixed with sugar," the poster reads. Ahad Khan, an optical wholesaler with a shop just 80 meters from Ghalib's haveli, remarks, "People walk past the haveli without giving it a second thought. I have heard of Ghalib, but I have never felt the need to visit." This indifference highlights the sad irony of Ghalib's enduring legacy. His words, "Hui muddat ke Ghalib mar gaya, par yaad aata hai" (It has been long since Ghalib passed, yet he is remembered), echo with a bittersweet truth.