On Goa Liberation Day, nation remembers bravehearts who fought colonial rule: President Murmu

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Friday greeted the people of Goa on the state's liberation day and said the nation remembers the bravehearts who fought relentlessly against colonial rule.

In a post on X, Murmu said the country salutes freedom fighters and armed forces for their unwavering resolve and unflinching dedication. "I wish the people of Goa a bright and prosperous future," she said.

"On Goa Liberation Day, the nation remembers with gratitude the bravehearts who fought relentlessly to liberate Goa from colonial rule," the president said.

The Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the armed forces to liberate the state from the Portuguese in 1961.