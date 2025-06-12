On govt’s 1st anniversary, Odisha CM flags off vehicles to aware people of welfare schemes

Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) As part of the celebration of his government's completion of one year in office, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Thursday flagged off the ‘Vikas Vahan’, vehicles to make people across Odisha aware of the welfare schemes launched by the BJP regime at the Centre and in the state.

Addressing a gathering held on the occasion here at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja said that the Vikas Vahan Yatra is a 10-day programme that will be held from June 12 to June 21 and cover all 6,794 Gram Panchayat headquarters, five municipal corporation areas and 115 urban local bodies across 314 blocks in Odisha.

The campaign launched by the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department will convey the success stories of the development schemes of the government. The specially branded vans will cover the entire state, he said.

On the occasion, the chief minister highlighted some of the major schemes of the state government like 'Vikashit Gaon Vikashit Odisha', 'Subhadra Yojana', 'Antodaya Gruha Yojana', tribal and SC welfare, skill development for youth and promotion of various sports, subsidies for agriculture, National Health Programme NITI-2020, Godabarisha Mishra Adarsh Vidyalaya Yojana, Sishu Vatika programme.

"The people will be told to take benefits of the schemes as aiming to better their lives," Majhi said.

Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said that the people should take benefits of the schemes as the sole purpose of the BJP government is to empower people and uplift them from the present situation.

"The people have suffered a lot during the previous BJD government and they can certainly hope for a better life now," Naik said.