On Gudi Padwa, Latur cops organise marathon for cyber security awareness

Latur, Mar 30 (PTI) Latur police on Sunday organised a marathon to create awareness about cyber security, which saw the participation of nearly 8,000 runners from the district.

Marathon 2.0, held on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, the Hindu New Year being celebrated across Maharashtra, had the theme 'One Run for Cyber Security', an official said.

"The marathon was conducted in the 10 km, 5 km and 3 km categories. The aim was to educate citizens about cybercrimes and ways to protect themselves from online fraud, data theft and cyber attacks. In today's digital era, such crimes are on the rise, making awareness campaigns like this essential," the official said.

Similar programmes will be organised regularly for awareness, district collector Vasrha Thakur-Ghuge and Superintendent of Police Somay Munde said. PTI COR BNM