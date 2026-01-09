On Gujarat visit from Jan 10 to 12, Modi to attend Somnath Swabhiman Parv, meet German chancellor

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a three-day visit to Gujarat from January 10 to 12, during which he will participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv at the Somnath temple and a Vibrant Gujarat regional conference in Rajkot.

He will also meet German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad on Monday. They will visit the Sabarmati Ashram and participate in an international kite festival at the Sabarmati riverfront together.

Modi will arrive in Somnath on January 10. Around 8 pm that day, he will participate in Omkar mantra chanting and thereafter view a drone show at the Somnath temple.

Around 9:45 am on January 11, the prime minister will take part in the Shaurya Yatra, a ceremonial procession organised to honour those who laid down their lives defending the Somnath temple. The Shaurya Yatra will feature a symbolic procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice.

Thereafter, Modi will offer prayers at the Somnath temple around 10:15 am. He will then participate in a public function marking Somnath Swabhiman Parv at 11 am.

According to a statement, the Parv is being held to remember the countless citizens of India who have made sacrifices to defend the temple, which continues to inspire the cultural consciousness of future generations.

The programme marks 1,000 years since Mahmud of Ghazni's invasion of the Somnath temple in the year 1026.

Despite multiple repeated attempts for its destruction over centuries, the Somnath temple stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory, the statement said.

After Independence, the effort for the restoration of the temple was undertaken by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. One of the most important milestones in this journey of revival was achieved in 1951, when the restored Somnath temple was formally opened to devotees in the presence of then President of India Rajendra Prasad.

The completion of 75 years of this historic restoration in 2026 adds special significance to the Somnath Swabhiman Parv. The celebrations will witness the participation of hundreds of saints from across the country, along with 72 hours of continuous chanting of 'Om' within the temple premises.

The prime minister's participation in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv underscores the enduring spirit of India's civilisation and reaffirms his commitment to preserving and celebrating India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Later on Sunday, Modi will travel to Rajkot to participate in the Vibrant Gujarat regional conference for the Kutch and Saurashtra region. Around 1:30 pm, he will inaugurate the trade show and exhibition at the conference.

The prime minister will also announce the development of 14 greenfield smart Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation Limited (GIDC) estates and inaugurate the medical device park of GIDC at Rajkot.

The Vibrant Gujarat regional conference is being held, catering to 12 districts across the Kutch and Saurashtra regions. The conference aims to usher in fresh momentum for investment and industrial growth in western Gujarat.

From Rajkot, Modi will travel to Ahmedabad. At around 5:15 pm at Mahatma Mandir metro station, he will inaugurate the remaining stretch of Phase 2 of the Ahmedabad metro from Sector 10A to Mahatma Mandir.

On January 12, the prime minister will meet the German chancellor, and the two leaders will visit the Sabarmati Ashram, followed by their participation in the international kite festival at the Sabarmati riverfront.

This will be followed by bilateral engagements from 11:15 am onwards at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, where both the leaders will review the progress made in the India-Germany strategic partnership, which has recently completed 25 years. PTI ACB ACB NSD NSD