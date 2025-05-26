On Gujarat visit post-Op Sindoor, PM attacks Pak, asks it citizens to speak up against terror

Dahod/Bhuj, May 26 (PTI) On his first visit to Gujarat since Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mounted a searing attack on Pakistan, asked it citizens to raise their voices against terrorism and also highlighted India becoming the world's fourth-largest economy.

After arriving in Vadodara in the morning on a two-day visit to his home state, the PM travelled to Dahod and Bhuj town in Kutch district for attending different events and came to Ahmedabad in the evening. During the day, he held three roadshows - in Vadodara, Ahmedabad and Bhuj.

Addressing a large gathering in Dahod, Modi launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, asserting its sole objective is to foster hatred towards India and orchestrate harm, while New Delhi remains steadfast in its pursuit of poverty eradication and economic advancement.

The Prime Minister lauded "Operation Sindoor," describing it as not merely a military operation but a “profound expression of India's ethos and feelings." The operation was launched during the intervening night of May 6-May 7 with the Indian Air Force targeting nine terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. This operation was launched by India to avenge the gunning down of 26 people, mainly tourists, at Pahalgam on April 22 by Pakistan-supported terrorists.

"How can India and Modi sit quiet after such a terrorist attack?" the Prime Minister questioned, eliciting a thunderous cheer from the crowd.

"Anyone who dares to erase the sindoor (vermillion) from the foreheads of our sisters will surely be eliminated," he said, and added terrorists may not have imagined in their wildest dreams how difficult it would be to fight against Modi.

Sindoor is a sign of marriage and its wiping off signifies widowhood.

The Prime Minister said the decisive action was a direct fulfilment of the responsibility entrusted to him by the nation's citizens when they made him 'pradhan sevak' on May 26, 2014.

Criticising Pakistan, Modi said "the (neighbouring) country that came into existence after partition, lives on hatred for India. It only wants to harm Bharat. However, India's goals are to remove poverty, bring about economic development and become a developed nation." In a strong appeal to people, the Prime Minister asked them to prioritise 'Made in India' products, especially during festivals like Holi, Diwali, and Ganesh Puja.

"Don't you think we have to stop using imported products?" he questioned, lamenting the use of imported items like firecrackers and Ganesha idols during Indian festivals.

"To ensure our country's progress, everyone should take a resolve to purchase only Made in India products," he urged, stressing that everything essential for India's progress must be manufactured domestically.

Modi launched Rs 24,000-crore development projects, including a locomotive manufacturing plant at the Dahod event.

He unveiled the country's first 9,000 horsepower locomotive engine as well as a rolling stock workshop built at a cost of Rs 21,405 crore.

He flagged off the Ahmedabad-Veraval Vande Bharat service and Valsad-Dahod express trains.

The PM also announced that 100 per cent electrification of Railway lines has been achieved in Gujarat.

From Dahod, Modi travelled to Bhuj town in Kutch district, which shares both land and maritime borders with Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering after launching projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore at Bhuj, the PM asked the people of Pakistan to raise their voices against terrorism, asserting while India believes in tourism, "Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism," a mindset he warned was not only ruining their nation, but also posing a grave danger to the world.

Modi warned if Pakistan's citizens do not choose peace, they would face the wrath of the Indian Army.

"Those who promoted terrorism ruined your future," Modi said in a message directed at the citizens of the neighbouring country.

"While India believes in tourism, Pakistan considers terrorism as tourism, which is very dangerous for the world," he said.

"Terrorism is a way of making money for your (Pakistan) government and Army. The people of Pakistan must come forward to end terrorism. Live a happy and peaceful life and have your meal. Otherwise, my bullet is there for you (sukh chain ki zindagi jio, roti khao. Varna meri goli to hai hee)," the Prime Minister asserted.

Modi, who completed 11 years in office on Monday, highlighted India's rise to become the world's fourth-largest economy, surpassing Japan, and challenged Pakistani citizens to reflect on their own nation's standing.

"I want to ask the people of Pakistan -- what have they achieved? Today, India is the 4th largest economy in the world. But what is your situation? Those who promoted terrorism ruined your future," he said.

He recounted the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre, stating "Post-Pahalgam attack, I waited for 15 days hoping Pakistan will take action on terrorism, but it seems it is their bread and butter. On the night of May 9 when Pakistan tried to attack civilians, our military attacked with double force and decimated their air bases." Earlier in the day, Modi held a roadshow in Vadodara upon his arrival in Gujarat. Family members of Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who came into the spotlight for holding regular press briefings about Operation Sindoor', were also present among the enthusiastic crowd that gathered to greet the PM.

Colonel Qureshi hails from Vadodara, and her parents, brother Mohammad Sanjay Qureshi and sister Shyna Sunsara, were at the roadshow. PTI PJT PD ARU BNM SKL VT RSY