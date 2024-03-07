On his first visit to Srinagar, Modi brings a blueprint for transformation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit to Srinagar, Jammu, and Kashmir on March 7, 2024, marks a pivotal moment in the region's development narrative both politically and strategically.

It will be his first visit to Srinagar, Kashmir and his second to J&K since the abortion of article 370 in August 2019. The Prime Minister’s visit and speech will be much anticipated, ahead of the parliamentary elections, and his views on the Union territory's future elections.

More so when the new government of neighbouring Pakistan has taken place and Modi just yesterday greeted the newly appointed Pakistan Prime Minister on forming a new government.

The Prime Minister's office meanwhile has issued a press release detailing his visit and announcing initiatives to catalyse socio-economic growth in J&K, just a day ahead of his visit.

With a strategic focus on bolstering key sectors and fostering inclusive growth, the visit promises a cascade of inaugurations and announcements aimed at propelling Jammu and Kashmir towards a prosperous future.

Viksit Bharat Viksit J&K Programme

The cornerstone of the visit lies in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme, symbolizing the government's commitment to development in the region. Prime Minister Modi will convene at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar, to spearhead this transformative initiative.

Boosting Agri-Economy with the Holistic Agricultural Development

Amidst the programme's agenda lies the unveiling of the 'Holistic Agriculture Development Programme' (HADP), a Rs 5000 crore initiative aimed at revitalizing Jammu and Kashmir's agri-economy. This comprehensive program encompasses horticulture, agriculture, and livestock husbandry, empowering 2.5 lakh farmers through skill development via the Daksh Kisan portal. Additionally, the establishment of 2000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars promises to fortify value chains and generate employment opportunities for marginal families.

Elevating Tourism Sector

Prime Minister Modi's inauguration of 52 projects valued at over Rs 1400 crore. Under the Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD schemes, these initiatives aim to enhance tourist experiences while bolstering local economies. Notable among these projects is the 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine', symbolizing the government's commitment to spiritual tourism.

Tourism Destination Development Schemes for the Country

In a bid to unlock the tourism potential across the nation, Prime Minister Modi will announce tourist destinations selected under the Challenge Based Destination Development Scheme. The Prime Minister will also launch about 43 projects that will develop a wide range of pilgrimage and tourist sites across the country.

These include important religious sites like the Annavaram Temple in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh; Navagraha Temples in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai District of Tamilnadu and Karaikal district of Puducherry; Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple, Mysore District, Karnataka; Karni Mata Mandir, Bikaner District Rajasthan; Maa Chintpurni Temple, Una District, Himachal Pradesh; Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Goa, among others. The projects also include development of various other sites and experience centres like Mechuka Adventure Park in Arunachal Pradesh; Rural Tourism Cluster Experience at Gunji, Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand; Ecotourism zone at Ananthagiri forest, Ananathagiri, Telangana; Meghalayan Age Cave Experience and Waterfall Trails Experience at Sohra, Meghalaya; Reimagining Cinnamara Tea Estate, Jorhat, Assam; Ecotourism experience at Kanjli Wetland, Kapurthala, Punjab; Julley Leh Biodiversity Park, Leh, among others.

'Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice 2024'

Prime Minister Modi will launch the 'Dekho Apna Desh People’s Choice 2024', inviting citizens to participate in a nationwide poll to identify India's most cherished tourist attractions across diverse categories.

The nationwide poll aims to engage with citizens to identify the most preferred tourist attractions and understand tourist perceptions across 5 tourism categories - Spiritual, Cultural & Heritage, Nature & Wildlife, Adventure, and other categories.

Besides the four main categories, the 'other' category is where one can vote for their personal favourites and help uncover hidden tourism gems in the form of unexplored tourism attractions and destinations like Vibrant Border Villages, Wellness Tourism, Wedding Tourism etc. This poll exercise is being hosted on the MyGov platform, the citizen engagement portal of the Government of India.

'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign'

The Prime Minister will launch the ‘Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign’ to inspire the Indian diaspora to become Incredible India ambassadors and promote tourism to India. The campaign is being launched based on the clarion call of the Prime Minister, wherein he requested Indian diaspora members to encourage at least 5 non-Indian friends to travel to India. With more than 3 crore overseas Indians, the Indian diaspora can serve as a powerful catalyst for Indian tourism, acting as cultural Ambassadors.

Empowering Local Talent

In a gesture of empowerment, Prime Minister Modi will distribute appointment orders to approximately 1000 new government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir.