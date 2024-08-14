On I-Day eve, Colonel Manpreet Singh, three others conferred Kirti Chakra

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Colonel Manpreet Singh and Deputy Superintendent of police Himayun Muzzammil Bhat, who laid down their lives displaying extreme bravery in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag in September last year, were on Wednesday posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra, the country's second-highest peacetime gallantry award.

Major Aashish Dhonchak and Sepoy Pardeep Singh, who also sacrificed their lives in the operation in densely forested hills of Anantnag, were posthumously conferred the Shaurya Chakra, the third highest peacetime gallantry award.

Besides Col Singh and Bhatt, two other security forces personnel Rifleman Ravi Kumar (posthumous) and Major Malla Rama Gopal Naidu, were also awarded the Kirti Chakra.

On the eve of the Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu, who is also supreme commander of the armed forces, approved a total of 103 gallantry awards. Besides four Kirti Chakras, the gallantry awards included 18 Shaurya Chakras (four posthumous), one Bar to Sena Medal, 63 Sena Medals, 11 Nao Sena Medal and six Vayu Sena Medals.

Col Singh's citation said he displayed "raw courage and unparalleled leadership" by leading from the front in the operation.

As the terrorist hideout was identified, terrorists opened indiscriminate fire in a bid to escape, but unmindful of his own safety, Col Singh returned fire resulting in killing of one terrorist, according to the citation.

"Displaying extraordinary leadership, the officer quickly reorganised the party to plug the escape routes. He continued to direct fire on the terrorists. However, in the ensuing gunfight Colonel Singh sustained severe gunshot wound on the forehead," it said.

"Colonel Singh, Sena Medal, displayed raw courage and unparalleled leadership by leading from the front. His undaunting valour and quick decision making led to the elimination of one terrorist and preventing escape of other terrorists," it said.

Bhat's citation said he too displayed "rare courage" and led his column from the front, adding his "extraordinary valour" led to the elimination of one hardcore terrorist.

President Murmu has also approved 39 Mention-in-Despatches, including to Army Dog Kent (posthumous) for their significant contributions in different military operations.

The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Sahayata, Operation Hifazat, Operation Orchid and Operation Katchal.

The Shaurya Chakra awardees are Colonel Pawan Singh of Army Aviation Squadron, Major CVS Nikhil of 21st Battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), Major Aashish Dhonchak of Sikh Light Infantry (posthumous), Major Tripatpreet Singh of Army Service Corps/34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles and Major Sahil Randhawa of the Regiment of Artillery/ 34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

Subedar Sanjeev Singh Jasrotia of fifth battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles, Naib Subedar P Pabin Singha of the Regiment of Artillery/56th Rashtriya Rifles, Sepoy Pardeep Singh of the Sikh Light Infantry/ 19th battalion of Rashtriya Rifles (posthumous), Abdul Latif of Jammu and Kashmir Police and Captain Sharad Sinsunwal, the Commanding officer of Indian Naval Ship Kolkata, were also conferred the Shaurya Chakra.

The other Shaurya Chakra awardees are: Lt Commander Kapil Yadav of the Indian Navy, Wing Commander Vernon Desmind Keane of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Squadron Leader Deepak Kumar of IAF, Pawan Kumar of CRPF (posthumous) and Devan C of CRPF (posthumous).

Lakhveer, Deputy Commandant of the CRPF, Rajesh Panchal of CRPF and Malkit Singh, also from the CRPF, were also conferred the Shaurya Chakra.

The President also approved one President's Tatrakshak Medal and three Tatrakshak Medals to Indian Coast Guard personnel.