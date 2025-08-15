On I-Day, PM talks of linguistic diversity, Gyan Bharatam scheme to digitise old manuscripts

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) The old manuscripts and documents that have been neglected for long are now being digitised and preserved for future generations under the "Gyan Bharatam" scheme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the country's 79th Independence Day, he hailed the country's linguistic diversity.

"India's linguistic diversity is immense and treasured. We granted classical language status to Marathi, Assamese, Bengali, Pali, and Prakrit. The richer our languages, the stronger our knowledge systems.

"In this data era, this is a global strength. We must take pride and strive for their development. We have neglected old manuscripts and documents, but under the Gyan Bharatam scheme, we are digitising and preserving them for future generations," the prime minister said. PTI GJS GJS NSD NSD