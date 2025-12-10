On International Human Rights Day, Thane jail holds event with focus on ‘reform and rehabilitation’

Thane, Dec 10 (PTI) The Thane Central Prison on Wednesday marked International Human Rights Day with a special programme focused on the Maharashtra Prison Department’s motto of ‘Reform and Rehabilitation’, officials said.

International Human Rights Day is celebrated annually on December 10th to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the UN General Assembly in 1948.

During the programme, District and Sessions Judge Vasudha L Bhosale explained the judicial rights available to prisoners, including parole, furlough, plea bargaining and mercy petitions.

District Legal Services Authority Secretary Ravindra Pajankar highlighted the need to balance security with humane treatment of inmates, said the officials. PTI COR NR