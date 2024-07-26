On Kargil Vijay Diwas, CM Shinde urges people to serve the country in whatever way possible

Mumbai, Jul 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday appealed to people to serve the country in whatever way possible as he recalled the supreme sacrifices of soldiers, including six from the state, during the Kargil war.

Speaking after paying tributes to the martyrs on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, Shinde said his government was committed to the welfare of ex-servicemen and their families.

The CM said the government has taken many important decisions for their welfare.

“We have decided to start a separate corporation for their welfare, a rest house for ex-servicemen in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, provide jobs and self-employment opportunities, solve issues related to wages and pension and set up a war memorial in Mumbai,” he said.

Shinde said whenever people face calamities, the first thing they remember is soldiers.

“Be it securing the borders or rescuing citizens during natural calamities, the defence forces are always at the forefront. Our government will work hard to look after the welfare of the martyrs’ kin,” he said. PTI MR MVG NR