On 'Keralappiravi' day leaders see Kerala as model for others

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday extended wishes to the people of the state and Keralites worldwide on the state's 68th formation day, known as 'Keralappiravi'.

Governor Khan, in a video message on Facebook, said that since its formation, Kerala has embraced a unique developmental journey, marked by enviable high human developmental indices and remarkable progress in literacy, healthcare and quality of life.

He also said that the state blends natural beauty with a commitment to social welfare and sustainability.

The Governor further said that Kerala's strides in human development are a testament to its values of inclusivity and social justice which are deeply rooted in its fabric and energised by the state's progressive social reform initiatives, educational advancements, etc.

"May Kerala continue to be a beacon of progress and a model for development for the entire country," Khan said.

Vijayan, in a Facebook post, said Kerala has always upheld the values of democracy, secularism and social justice and has grown into a model for the entire country in terms of quality of life and people's welfare.

"The achievements made by Kerala in many areas, including health and education, have attracted attention all over the world," he said.

He also said that the relevance of 'Keralappiravi' increases in the current circumstances where communal forces are trying to weaken the achievements of the state.

"May we be able to embrace humanity beyond caste, religion, and regional differences and move forward hand in hand," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, also extended his wishes to Keralites on the occasion of the state's 68th formation day.

"May our state always be a model for others," he said in a Facebook post.

Priyanka, who is contesting in the bypoll for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, wished Keralites on the occasion in a post in Malayalam on the social media platform 'X'.