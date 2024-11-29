On last day of winter session, Bihar assembly rocked over pre-paid meters issue

Patna, Nov 29 (PTI) The Bihar assembly was on Friday adjourned till 2 PM, within minutes of the commencement of proceedings, after opposition members trooped into the well demanding withdrawal of pre-paid electricity meters.

Advertisment

Talking to reporters later, the opposition members alleged that Speaker Nand Kishore Yadav, who could make do with “only 10 minutes” adjournment to bring the House in order, chose to suspend the proceedings till after lunch “to protect the government”.

“Smart pre-paid meters have become a nuisance. The billing is so prohibitive that not just the poor but even those in the middle class are finding it difficult to bear the expenses,” claimed Congress MLA Ajeet Sharma, who had raised the issue during Question Hour.

He also said that the House should set up a committee to thoroughly investigate any irregularities that may have taken place in the installation of such meters and suggest appropriate action.

Advertisment

CPI(ML) Liberation Legislative Party leader Mehboob Alam said, “Why did the Speaker adjourn the House till 2 PM? He could have done so for 10 minutes if the intent was to restore order. He seems to have done so to shield the government which is in the dock on the issue of pre-paid meters.” He alleged that the pre-paid meters were introduced during the tenure of IAS officer Sanjeev Hans who is now in jail, facing a probe by the ED.

"As such, all such meters should also be immediately withdrawn. Else, Power Minister Bijendra Yadav will be suspected of connivance in the corrupt racket,” Alam said.

The opposition members were visibly upset with a taunt from the Speaker, who had said inside the House: “You all were okay with smart meters till you shared power with us. But once out of power, you all seem to have changed your opinions.” Alam, who was accompanied by RJD MLA Bhai Virendra, also said they will continue to raise the issue.

Advertisment

"Today may be the last day of the winter session but we are going to hit the streets. We will call a state-wide bandh to press our demand, which is actually the demand of Bihar’s people,” Alam said. PTI NAC NN