On lines of war on drugs, Punjab to crack down on gangsters

Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Drawing inspiration from its war against drugs campaign, the Punjab government on Tuesday launched a statewide drive against gangsters aimed at dismantling the entire ecosystem of organised crime, including weapon supply chains, logistics, safe houses and communication networks.

Addressing a press conference here, Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said raids were being conducted across the state under 'Operation Prahar', and 12,000 police personnel were participating in the operation.

"Financing, logistics, safe houses, weapon supply chains, communication networks... We are committed to bust the entire ecosystem of gangsters. There will be zero tolerance for their aiders and abetters," Yadav told reporters here.

Yadav said under the 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' (war against drugs) campaign, 31,527 FIRs had been registered so far and 45,251 accused arrested.

"Along with tackling the drug problem, tackling gangsters has been a top priority of the state government," he said.

Yadav said concerted action in recent years has led to the arrest of 925 gangsters in 2025 alone. "Punjab Police will nab the miscreants from any nook, in or outside the country, and make them face the law," he said, adding that a clear strategy has been put in place and a war on gangsters formally declared.

"We will not leave any space for gangsters. Their entire network will be eliminated. Just as the drug-free Punjab campaign, which has seen substantive progress, we will make the state gangster-free," he said.

The police chief also announced the setting up of an Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell that will be headed by Counter-Intelligence Inspector General Ashish Chaudhary.

"We are also launching an Anti-Gangster Helpline -- 93946-93946 -- from today to allow people to share information related to gangsters. The helpline will be operational round the clock, and the identity of informers will be kept confidential," he said. PTI CHS SUN RHL