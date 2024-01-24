On national girl child day, Centre asks states to conduct five-day special campaign

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) To create wider awareness and encourage participative spirit as part of National Girl Child Day celebrations, the Centre has requested all states and Union territories to conduct a five-day campaign especially designed for public engagement up to the grassroots level.

Further, the Women and Child Development Ministry has encouraged the states and UTs to use the "My Bharat" portal which offers a digital platform for sharing and dissemination of information on various activities being undertaken for National Girl Child Day 2024, an official said.

The five-day special campaign incorporates novel ideas such as special Gram Sabha/ Mahila Sabha on CSR, oath-taking ceremonies/signature ceremonies, affixing Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) stickers with messages on every visited house, public building and panchayat office during the door-to-door programmes, the official said.

Community sensitisation programmes such as workshops on menstrual hygiene are being held with the distribution of hygiene kits and special emphasis is being placed on plantation drives which denote the importance of a girl child, he said.

"It also involves school-going children through sports activities involving NYKS volunteers in schools, programmes with both government and private schools focusing on the value of the girl child, and competitions like posters and slogan writing, drawing, wall painting, science fairs and exhibitions in schools," he added.

Acknowledging and celebrating local champions in the district in the fields of education, sports, social welfare, and community mobilisation are also made part of this campaign.

The National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) is also partnering in this campaign by organising a national-level event on its premises.

This event saw the participation of children from Child Care Institutions (CCIs) in Delhi through a painting competition on the theme 'Mere Viksit Bharat Ka Sapna'.

National Girl Child Day is celebrated on January 24 every year. PTI UZM RT RT