On poll eve, Kejriwal meets EC, alleges voter intimidation by Delhi Police

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, met the Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday and raised concerns over alleged intimidation tactics being used in the national capital ahead of the assembly polls.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Kejriwal, accompanied by party leader Raghav Chadha, accused the BJP and Delhi Police of engaging in “hooliganism” to create an atmosphere of fear among voters.

“We told the EC how Delhi Police is being misused for violence and intimidation. Many people are scared, and it is possible that they may not come out to vote due to fear,” he said.

The former chief minister also alleged that attempts were being made to suppress voter turnout, particularly among slum dwellers.

“There are reports that people’s fingers are being marked with black ink in an attempt to disenfranchise them, and that money and threats are being used to influence voters. We raised these concerns with the EC,” Kejriwal said.

He thanked the EC for granting them a meeting despite the silence period and said that officials have assured them of a free and fair election. “The EC has assured us that they will take necessary steps to prevent any such wrongdoing.” Delhi goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be declared on February 8.

Chief Minister Atishi accused the BJP of engaging in "hooliganism" and alleged that the EC and Delhi Police are shielding saffron party workers, while targeting AAP leaders and members.

Atishi, who is contesting from the Kalkaji constituency, claimed at a press conference here that democracy in India was now in the hands of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the country is watching "if it survives in the national capital".

"The BJP is openly engaging in hooliganism. But instead of taking action against them, Delhi Police is protecting them, while the Election Commission is filing cases against those who are raising complaints," she alleged.

The chief minister accused BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, who is contesting the polls against Atishi, and his family members of engaging in "hooliganism" in Kalkaji, and alleged no action had been taken against them.

"The people of Delhi are watching everything. On one side, there is a party that wants to stop free welfare schemes and is engaging in violence. On the other, the AAP is working so that every household saves Rs 25,000 per month," she asserted.

Atishi's remarks came hours after Delhi Police registered an FIR against her for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty.

Police officials said she and a group of 50-70 supporters with 10 vehicles were found blocking Fateh Singh Marg, violating Model Code of Conduct. When instructed to vacate the area, she allegedly obstructed a police officer from carrying out his duty.

A police official claimed an AAP worker slapped a head constable.

In response, Atishi took to X, accusing the EC of bias. "BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and his family members are openly engaging in hooliganism, yet no action is taken against them. Instead, a case has been filed against me," she wrote.

Earlier, Kejriwal also posted on X in Hindi, stating that "the Election Commission has filed a police case against the Delhi CM after she complained about open hooliganism." "So now, this is the official stand of the Delhi Police and the Election Commission-their 'job' is to indulge in hooliganism against the Aam Aadmi Party, protect the hooliganism of the BJP, and distribute liquor, money, and goods. If anyone tries to stop them from doing this 'work', a case will be filed against them for obstructing the 'work' of the police and the Election Commission," he said.