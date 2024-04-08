On run for a year, man who killed wife with acid in Delhi nabbed from Maharashtra

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested from Maharashtra's Kohlapur a 61-year-old man who was wanted for allegedly killing his wife here a year ago, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on April 29, last year, when the accused Jitendra allegedly threw acid at his wife as he suspected that she had an extramarital affair, the police said.

Subsequently, an FIR under section 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) was registered at Jahangirpuri police station and further investigation was taken up, they said.

"During treatment, the victim had succumbed to her injuries, after which a murder charge was added against the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel said.

"Jitendra was on the run after the incident, and kept shifting his location in different states," Goel said.

The officer further said that police were unable to trace him as he was not using a mobile phone and kept changing his appearance to evade arrest. He meanwhile worked at various religious places.

A reward of Rs 25,000 reward was declared on Jitendra's arrest, the police said.

"Our team got information that the accused was living somewhere in Maharashtra. On April 2, he was apprehended from Kohlapur," the DCP said.

"He was unemployed when he killed his wife and spent most of his time at local temples meanwhile," he added. PTI BM RPA