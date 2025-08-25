On run for three years, man held in minor girl rape case

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man on the run for the last three years after allegedly raping a minor girl was arrested outside Grant Road railway station in Mumbai, police said on Monday.

A case was registered against the accused, identified as Akash Prakash Pawar, at Gamdevi police station in 2022 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act. A non-bailable warrant was issued.

Pawar had been evading arrest by changing his locations in the city, a police official said.

Police launched a search after receiving a tip-off that Pawar was staying in the Grant Road area by assuming a new identity. He was arrested outside the railway station on Sunday.

A court remanded him in judicial custody. PTI DC NSK