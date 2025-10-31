On Sardar Patel's anniversary, SP vows to defeat BJP in 2027

Lucknow, Oct 31 (PTI) The Samajwadi Party on Friday vowed to defeat the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, saying it would work to uphold Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's ideals of unity, integrity and social justice.

At a press conference held at the party headquarters in Lucknow to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav led party workers in taking a pledge "to keep the country united, spread awareness among people, and bring in a government that ensures social justice." Speaking to reporters, Yadav alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government was planning to privatise mandis, or agriculture markets, claiming that the move was intended to benefit private players rather than farmers.

Responding to a question on the Yogi Adityanath government hiking sugarcane price by Rs 30 per quintal, Yadav claimed this happened "while another plan was being worked out in the backdrop".

"The government is preparing to sell mandis to private hands. These mandis are built on valuable land. The government does not want to benefit farmers but to sell these assets instead," he said.

Yadav added that the state government's recent decision to increase sugarcane price by Rs 30 per quintal was "too little and too late." "It took the government several years to raise the sugarcane price, and now it is spending crores on advertisements in English newspapers. How many farmers will read them?" he asked, pointing out shortage of fertilisers, DAP (diammonium phosphate), and pesticides across districts.

He claimed that despite the government's announcements, no purchase was being made at the minimum support price in any district.

He also said that corruption has become rampant across departments, including police stations, tehsil offices and universities.

"Sardar Patel worked hard to unite India. We have resolved to walk on his path to strengthen our country and our state," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Yadav also paid tribute to Acharya Narendra Dev, calling him "the father of the socialist movement." He announced that the Samajwadi Party would establish a university in Patel's name.

On a question about law and order in the state, Yadav alleged that the government was shielding those involved in the Kanpur Akhilesh Dubey case, comparing it to the earlier Vikas Dubey encounter case.

"Back then, the government narrowly escaped scrutiny. Now they are protecting Akhilesh Dubey because if he goes down, this government will fall too," he claimed.

He also accused the government of "unprecedented corruption" and claimed that the recent steps being publicised as pro-farmer were a cover for ongoing efforts to privatise key agricultural assets.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government was ousted from power in the 2017 assembly polls. The Yogi Adityanath-led BJP has since been in power in the state.