On statehood day, Meghalaya CM lays foundation stone for new secretariat building

Umsawli (Meghalaya), Jan 21 (PTI) Celebrating the 53rd statehood day of Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the Rs 1,188 crore new secretariat building to house various government offices.

The building will come up on a 53-acre plot in New Shillong Township.

It will be constructed in two phases. In Phase I, the government will build 68 offices, facilities for 1,829 staff and a 700-people capacity auditorium while Phase II will see the establishment of 56 offices, facilities for 4,746 staff, and two auditoriums of 200 people capacity each, officials said.

Laying the foundation stone, Sangma said, "It is not just a building and a construction that is going to happen. It is the expansion of the city of Shillong." Terming the new city as the administrative and knowledge city, the chief minister also said it would be a "growth centre" for the state.

He said, "While we invest in this Secretariat, we invest in the multiple roads connecting the existing city to this new administrative city. From this administrative city to the new knowledge city, we are laying the foundation for the community, for the people, for the landowners in about 30 sq km area to develop this entire new Shillong into a major growth centre for our state".

Sangma said Rs 5,500 crore investment has already been planned for the New Shillong Township area by the government, while close to Rs 10,000 crore more is likely to be invested.

This investment will completely transform New Shillong city, he said.

"This secretariat is not just a secretariat. This secretariat is, in a way, a symbol that we as a government and as a state and as people, we dare to dream big. It is a symbol of the aspirations that we have as a society and as a state and as a government. It is a symbol of hope that we would like to give to the people of the state," he added.

Stating that many will negate the idea of construction of a new secretariat building, the chief minister said the government is not only focusing on building infrastructure for the future but also accorded equal thrust towards social sectors.

"Our flagship schemes on youth, farmers and women ensure that we raise the living standard of our people. The overall economy of the state has been given a new impetus that is accelerating growth and development. This government is working towards overall development of our state," he added.

Deputy CM Prestone Tynsong said that the new secretariat has been envisioned by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to ensure that administration and governance would be efficiently operated from the New Shillong city.

On the statehood day, the chief minister also unveiled a social sector scheme amounting to Rs 63 crore for 6,000 beneficiaries under various projects.

Following the enactment of the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura became full-fledged states in 1972. PTI JOP NN