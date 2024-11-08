On Sukhu govt's plate: Samosas that went missing

Shimla, Nov 8 (PTI) Samosas have become a political hot potato in Himachal Pradesh. The controversy around the popular snack meant for Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu which went to his staff instead heated up on Friday with the government, police and the BJP all coming out with statements.

While Chief Minister Sukhu slammed the BJP for its "childish" conduct in raising the issue, the opposition party questioned the government's priorities and said this dispensation has become a "laughing stock" across the country.

Meanwhile, the Crime Investigation Department -- which insisted it is not probing the matter but a written report has been been submitted -- said those responsible for the samosas and cake not reaching the right person acted on their own agenda. The incident occurred on October 21 when the samosas and cake meant for the chief minister -- who was visiting the CID headquarters here -- were accidentally served to his security staff.

The CID report ensued, as did the opposition's attack and the government's counter-attack.

Sukhu said in Delhi on Friday the probe was into "misbehaviour" of officials but the media is presenting it as an enquiry into the missing samosas. Sukhu claimed the BJP has been running a smear campaign against the Congress government since his party won a majority in the elections.

"The probe was about misbehaviour of officials but the media has turned it into a CID probe into samosas. The DGP has already given a clarification in this regard," Sukhu told reporters here.

"The BJP's behaviour in raking up this issue is childish and laughable," he said.

Reiterating that it was an internal matter, CID Director General Ranjhan Ojha said in Shimla, "The chief minister was the chief guest at the launch of a data centre for the cybercrime wing.

"After the event, the officials were having tea in the office when someone asked where were the eatables brought for the function and we said, 'pata karo kya hua' (find out what happened)." Ojha added, "Neither have we issued any notice nor have we called for any explanation. The matter should not be politicised. We simply asked for clarification as to what happened, and a written report was submitted. We have no intention of taking action against anyone." Several BJP leaders launched an attack on the government over the issue.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jai Ram Thakur alleged the Himachal Pradesh government takes decisions without applying its mind and then tries to change them when they become a matter of joke.

"The opposition has not eaten those samosas, those who were served those samosas were a part of the government, so how could the act be anti-government?" Thakur said in a video statement issued in Shimla.

He said the state government and the chief minister must have found the matter serious enough to conduct an enquiry.

Thakur said the allegations of corruption in various departments of the state government are not being probed but an inquiry was ordered into the missing samosas.

Former state BJP chief Satpal Satti said the police should focus on probing scandals, "from the CM's office to the secretariat, instead of wasting their time on petty matters".

"It is surprising to hold an inquiry into such a small issue. I feel the Congress government is not bothered about people as their main concern is how samosas are being served at their functions. This government has totally failed and become a laughing stock," he said in a statement in Shimla.

The BJP's chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma said in a statement, "The state government is not concerned about the development of Himachal Pradesh. Its sole focus seems to be 'chief minister's samosa'. This incident highlights a lack of coordination between the officials and employees, as well as negligence on their part." Sharpening the attack further, BJP spokesperson Chetan Bragata said in a video statement that an "inquiry into samosas" shows the "misplaced priorities" of the state government, especially at a time when the general public is grappling with several pressing issues.

"Developmental works have come to standstill in the past two years and the chief minister should pay attention to them and not such petty things," Bhagata said. PTI BPL TIR TIR