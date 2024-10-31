On the eve of Keralappiravi, Governor, CM call for unity and inclusivity

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 31(PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer on Thursday extended warm wishes to the people of the state and Keralites worldwide on the eve of the state's 68th formation day, known as 'Keralappiravi'.

Advertisment

While the Governor called for expanding the use of Malayalam and upholding the ideals of inclusivity and social justice, Vijayan and Shamseer urged Keralites everywhere to be united and work together for the betterment of the state.

"My best wishes to Keralites the world over on Keralappiravi. Kerala's strides in human development, since its formation, are a testament to the values of inclusivity and social justice, deeply rooted in our social fabric and strengthened by social reform initiatives, educational advancements etc." "As we celebrate Keralappiravi, let us renew our commitment to expand the use of our mother tongue, Malayalam, uphold the ideals of inclusivity and social justice and work towards a sustainable and equitable future for all," he said.

Vijayan, in his message on the occasion, referred to the central government's alleged anti-Kerala policies and accused the opposition of being a silent spectator to it.

Advertisment

He said that despite the problems created by the Centre and the opposition, the LDF government in the state moved forward tirelessly and achieved a lot.

However, a lot more needs to be achieved, including accelerating the commercial sector, improving agriculture, generating jobs at the local level and making waste management efficient, the CM said.

He said the development of the state was progressing with leaps and bounds and urged everyone to work together so that it continues to do so.

Advertisment

Shamseer, in his message, said communalism, extremism and casteist thoughts have no place in Kerala due to the unity among its people.

He also said Kerala was able to overcome various natural calamities and disasters due to this unity and urged Keralites everywhere to move forward together. PTI HMP HMP SA