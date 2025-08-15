On the run for 14 years, UP EOW arrests 2 men in Rs 4 crore scholarship scam

Meerut (UP), Aug 15 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested two men who were absconding for nearly 14 years in a multi-crore scholarship scam targeting funds meant for minority students, officials said on Friday.

The accused -- Dharmpal Singh alias Brahmpal, a resident of Gabhana village in Meerut district, and Mohsina Khan from Lohia Nagar in Meerut -- were arrested on Thursday.

The duo was wanted since 2010–11 in connection with the embezzlement of around Rs 4 crore in pre-matric scholarship funds.

According to police, Dharmpal and Mohsina, along with others, siphoned off government grants meant for distribution to minority students by schools and madrasas.

Investigators alleged that they diverted the funds through fraudulent means while holding positions as school managers or principals.

The scam came to light after an inquiry by the district minority welfare officer in Meerut and other districts revealed large-scale misappropriation of scholarship money, police said.

Cases were registered under multiple sections of the IPC, including for cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, as well as provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, police said.

The duo was evading arrest for more than 14 years before the EOW tracked and arrested them, they said. PTI KIS ARI