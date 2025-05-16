On the run for 15 years, Gurugram Police arrests murder accused from MP

Gurugram, May 16 (PTI) Gurugram Police on Friday arrested a murder accused from Madhya Pradesh, who was absconding for the past 15 years, officials said.

Dinesh Ahirwar, a native of Damoh in Madhya Pradesh, is accused of beating his friend to death in Manesar and setting the body on fire over a monetary dispute in 2009, police said.

The accused kept changing his location over the past 15 years, during which he worked as a mason in Rewari, Chandigarh and other places, they said.

"A team led by sub-inspector Deepak Kumar arrested Ahirwar from Damoh on Thursday. He was absconding for 15 years, carrying a bounty of Rs 5,000,” a spokesperson for Gurugram Police said.

The murder took place on the night of March 21, 2009, in Manesar when Ahirwar and his two accomplices thrashed Bhagirath, a resident of Damoh, over a monetary dispute, the spokesperson said.

After the thrashing, the accused allegedly poured turpentine oil on Bhagirath and set him on fire. Baghirath was admitted to a nearby hospital, where he died during treatment.

Police arrested another accused in the case, Siddh Lal, a native of Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh, from Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district on May 12.

“We are questioning the accused,” the spokesperson said. COR PTI ARI