On the run for over a year, accused arrested for stabbing man to death in Delhi's Jahangirpuri

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 31-year-old man more than a year after he allegedly stabbed another man to death over a personal enmity in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, officials said on Tuesday.

Rajan, a resident of Hisar in Haryana, was declared a proclaimed offender by a court on July 2. He was arrested from Madhuban Chowk in Rohini on Monday, a senior police officer said.

The incident took place on July 16, 2024, when Rajan, his brothers-in-law Aman alias Bada Nata and Abhishek alias Chota Nata, and his second wife allegedly attacked Bharat Yadav with knives and lathis, the officer said.

The attackers stabbed Yadav multiple times until he died despite repeated pleas to spare him by his mother, who was also injured in the assault.

While police arrested the other three accused, Rajan managed to evade capture by doing odd jobs, changing his locations frequently, and avoiding electronic communication, the officer said.

The accused also severed ties with his native village.

Rajan, whose father worked with the Income Tax Department, used to sell clothes in Jahangirpuri after moving there from Haryana.

Police were also looking for Rajan in connection with a criminal case filed by his first wife in Karnal, the officer said. PTI SSJ ARI