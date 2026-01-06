On UAE visit, Army Chief Gen Dwivedi emphasises evolving global security landscape

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday emphasised the evolving global security landscape and the changing character of modern conflicts, underscoring the importance of technology in today’s warfare.

The Army chief is currently on an official visit to the UAE.

“General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today addressed officers of the UAE National Defence College (NDC). In his address, the COAS highlighted the evolving global security landscape and the changing character of modern conflicts, underscoring the impetus to technology in modern warfare,” the Indian Army said in a post on X.

The Army chief emphasised the leadership role of senior military officers and also stressed the importance of collaborative engagements, including strong bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation between India, the UAE and other regional partners to “achieve symbiotic outcomes and advance regional and global peace and security”, it said.

On Sunday, the Army said that Gen Dwivedi's visit to the Gulf nation from January 5-6 underscores a shared commitment to deepen mutual understanding and enhance cooperation in areas of common interest.

The Army chief’s trip to the UAE is taking place weeks after the UAE's Commander of the Presidential Guard, Major General Ali Saif Humaid Alkaabi, visited India.

Gen Dwivedi’s visit also follows fast-paced developments in the Gulf region, including escalating tensions between the UAE and Saudi Arabia over the situation in Yemen.

“General Upendra Dwivedi, as part of his ongoing visit to the UAE, interacted with Major General Staff Yousef Maayouf Saeed Al Hallami, Commander, UAE Land Forces. Discussions focused on enhancing positive military engagement, training convergence and advancing bilateral defence cooperation between India and the UAE,” the Army posted on X.

"The COAS also visited the Land Forces Museum, gaining insights into the rich history, traditions and military heritage of the UAE Land Forces," it added.