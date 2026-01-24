On UP Day, PM talks about personal bond with state; Shah seeks third term for BJP

Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Top leaders congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh on its foundation day, highlighting the state's development trajectory and cultural legacy, with President Droupadi Murmu expressing confidence in its progress and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing its transition from being 'BIMARU' to one of India's key growth engines.

Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, said the state has emerged as an outstanding example where development goes hand in hand with heritage. Through its strength and talent, Uttar Pradesh has always accelerated the nation's development, he said.

The United Provinces was rechristened Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950, shedding its colonial legacy. The day is now celebrated as Uttar Pradesh Diwas.

Addressing a state-level event at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal here, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the "double-engine government" of the BJP has transformed Uttar Pradesh from 'BIMARU', a reference to poor economic and demographic indicators, to a "breakthrough state" and asserted that improved governance and law and order had unlocked its growth potential.

He appealed to people to back the BJP in the 2027 Assembly elections, linking the party's return to power with continued development and national security.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced fresh initiatives focused on employment and livelihoods, including a new youth-centric jobs programme aimed at aligning skills with opportunities.

Building on the success of the 'One District, One Product' initiative, the 'One District, One Cuisine' scheme was launched to take local delicacies to national and international markets.

PM Modi wrote a letter to Adityanath, extending greetings to the people of the state on the occasion. The chief minister shared on social media and also read it out at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal event.

In it, the prime minister noted his personal bond with UP, and said the state had emerged as an outstanding example where development goes hand in hand with heritage. "I am a Member of Parliament from Kashi, and it is the people of UP who elected me and sent me to the Lok Sabha; therefore, this day becomes even more special for me." "There is something special in the soil of UP," the prime minister wrote, adding that through its strength and talent, the state has accelerated the nation's development. Modi said he was happy that Uttar Pradesh is becoming "an excellent example of the mantra of development as well as heritage".

He hailed the state's transformation from a 'BIMARU' state into one of India's key growth engines and lauded its economic and infrastructure resurgence while underscoring the tourism potential of the state.

Modi underlined the state's spiritual and cultural significance, noting that Uttar Pradesh is home to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, Mathura and Vrindavan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna, and Sarnath, from where Lord Buddha's teachings spread to the world.

Referring to recent milestones, he said, "The consecration and flag hoisting at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the redevelopment of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the organisation of the Mahakumbh, and the ongoing Magh Mela reflect the cultural strength of Uttar Pradesh." Noting the state's infrastructural growth, including expressways, airports, industries, and defence corridors, Modi said Uttar Pradesh was emerging as "a reflection of a developing India" and the state's push towards becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy was gaining pace.

At the event at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal, Shah said Uttar Pradesh was the heart and soul of India and was poised to become the engine of a developed nation by the centenary of Independence in 2047.

He also stated that Uttar Pradesh has received investment proposals worth Rs 45 lakh crore, with projects worth Rs 15 lakh crore already on the ground. IT exports have crossed Rs 82,000 crore, positioning the state as a rising hub for data centres, semiconductors and electronics manufacturing, he added.

The Union home minister was joined by CM Adityanath and state ministers at the event.

Shah alleged that non-BJP governments had kept the state backwards for decades. The Congress, SP and BSP had turned Uttar Pradesh into a 'BIMARU' state, he claimed.

"With Narendra Modi at the Centre and Yogi Adityanath in the state, every possibility of development in UP has been unlocked," Shah said, asserting the BJP government had transformed it into a "breakthrough state".

"Uttar Pradesh is going to become the engine of India's development, the engine of a developed India," he said, adding that there had been a "historic improvement" in law and order, which helped attract investment and accelerate growth.

Shah urged people to rise above caste considerations and reject "dynastic parties" in the 2027 assembly elections.

From New Delhi, President Murmu extended greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh and expressed confidence that the state would continue on the path of progress.

"My best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of UP Day. This land of glorious history and rich culture has been a strong pillar in India's journey of development," she said in a message. "I am confident that UP will continue to advance on the path of continuous progress." CM Adityanath referred to the prime minister's message to say that people witnessed a "transformed India over the past 11 years" under Modi's leadership, with UP playing a key role in it.

He announced a new youth-focused initiative -- the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Employment and Industrial Zone -- under which about 100 acres would be developed in each district to support skill development, employment and entrepreneurship.

"Under the scheme, youths' abilities will be aligned with job and business opportunities," he said.

Highlighting various flagship programmes, the chief minister said the 'One District, One Product' initiative had helped the state move towards self-reliance, while a new 'One District, One Cuisine' scheme, launched by Shah, would promote district-specific traditional foods by improving hygiene, branding and market access.

He also congratulated recipients of the UP Gaurav Samman, saying their work reflected innovation and dedication aligned with the 'Viksit Bharat' mission. Several district magistrates were also honoured for their performance under the 'CM Yuva' Scheme.