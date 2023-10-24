On Vijayadashami, RSS holds 'Shastra Puja' and 'Path Sanchalan' across Rajasthan

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Tuesday organised a "Shastra Puja" and "Path Sanchalan" across Rajasthan to celebrate Vijayadashami.

Advertisment

According to a statement issued by the RSS here, "Path Sanchalan" took place from 37 places in state capital Jaipur. Sangh's Jaipur Mahanagar Prachar Pramukh Ashok Sharma said that in each "sanchalan" about 100 to 700 volunteers passed through different routes of the city.

He added that various mohalla development committees, organisations, and citizens welcomed them by showering flowers on them.

Earlier, the programmes started with "Shastra Puja", and then volunteers performed yoga and "surya namaskar". PTI AG SKY SKY