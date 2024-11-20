On voting day, Cong's Praniti Shinde backs independent in Solapur South against Sena (UBT)

Solapur, Nov 20 (PTI) Congress leader Praniti Shinde on Wednesday declared her support to independent candidate Dharmaraj Kadadi in Maharashtra's Solapur South assembly seat, which was contested by her party's ally Shiv Sena (UBT).

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters after casting her vote here in south-western Maharashtra, she said coalition norm was followed and the Congress did not give 'AB' form (a document that mentions the official party candidate) to its member Kadadi, who then entered the fray as an independent candidate.

Praniti Shinde pointed out that the Solapur South seat has given a chief minister to Maharashtra, a reference to her father and Congress stalwart Sushilkumar Shinde.

"There are friendly fights in many constituencies (among Maha Vikas Aghadi allies) and this (Solapur South) is one of them," she said and quipped "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar" (The one who wins is the king).

Advertisment

Her father and former Union minister Sushilkumar Shinde said Solapur South had elected him multiple times and Congress leader Anandrao Devkate, too, had represented the seat in the assembly for several years.

"Just because the Shiv Sena (UBT) had won the seat once, it was wrong on their part to claim it," he said.

BJP's Subhash Deshmukh is the sitting MLA from the constituency, where Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Amar Patil was in the fray.

Advertisment

The opposition MVA consists of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). PTI MR RSY