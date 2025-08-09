On way to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, man killed in bike crash in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) A man died and another got injured in a motorcycle accident on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah district, police said on Saturday.

Bakewar police station in-charge Vipin Malik said Kamesh Kumar, who works for a private company in Haryana, was returning to his village Muraitha, Ikdil, to celebrate Raksha Bandhan when his cousin Deepak (22) picked him up on a motorcycle.

Malik said late Friday night the bike went out of control near Bijouli village and hit a divider, throwing both men onto the road.

According to Malik, police personnel on night patrol, led by Bijouli outpost in-charge Vinay Kumar Dwivedi, took the injured to the Bakewar government hospital, where doctors declared Deepak dead and referred Kamesh to the district hospital.

Police have informed the family and sent the body for post-mortem, Malik added.