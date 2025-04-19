On World Liver Day, PM Modi pitches for fitter India

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for a fitter and healthier India by taking small steps such as reducing oil intake and raising awareness about the adverse effects of obesity, as he lauded the Union health ministry's efforts to mark World Liver Day.

Observed annually, World Liver Day seeks to raise awareness about liver health and diseases. The theme for this year is "Food is Medicine".

Modi said in a post on X, "Commendable effort to mark World Liver Day with a call for mindful eating and healthier living. Small steps like reducing oil intake can make a big difference. Together, let's build a fitter, healthier India by raising awareness about obesity." The prime minister was replying to Union Health Minister JP Nadda's post urging people to pledge to reduce their edible oil intake by at least 10 per cent and embrace a healthier lifestyle, a reiteration of Modi's call on these lines to stop obesity.

Nadda also said, "Let's also pledge to raise awareness about obesity and its growing impact on our society. Together, let's work towards a future where healthier living is the norm, starting with the food we eat." Small changes can lead to big results when food is treated as medicine, he added. PTI KR KR SZM SZM