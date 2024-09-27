On World Rabies Day, BMC to start vaccination campaign targeting stray dogs

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) Mumbai's civic body will begin a vaccination campaign for stray dogs from September 27 on the occasion of World Rabies Day.

The campaign is aimed at controlling rabies transmission from animals to humans and will be implemented in all administrative wards of the city, the Brihnamumbai Municipal Corporation said in a release.

"World Rabies Day, celebrated globally on September 28 each year, aims to raise awareness about the fatal consequences of rabies, which is often spread through dog bites. The theme for this year's observance is Breaking Rabies Borders," the release said.

According to 2014 data, Mumbai is home to approximately 87,000 stray dogs.

"The vaccinated dogs will be marked for identification. To enhance transparency, Geographic Information System (GIS)-based online application will be introduced to record and track the vaccinated dogs, complete with statistical data and photographs," the release highlighted.

The BMC's Veterinary Health Department will conduct the vaccination campaign in collaboration with organizations such as Youth Organization in Defence of Animals, Universal Animal Welfare Society and Utkarsh Global Foundation, it said.

The campaign is expected to continue until March 2025, the release added.