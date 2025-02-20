On World Social Justice Day, we must reflect on how far we have come: Justice Sanjay Karol

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjay Karol on Thursday said the occasion of World Social Justice Day called for reflecting upon how far the ideals of social justice had been realised in the country and also for confronting harsh truths such as the divide between the haves and the have-nots.

He was speaking at a seminar marking the World Day of Social Justice and the announcement of the establishment of the K K Luthra and Nirmal Luthra Centre for Comparative Criminal Law and Criminal Justice Studies at the O P Jindal Global University.

Justice Karol said the day served not only as a reflection on the country's progress but also as a reminder of the immense challenges that remained in achieving the true essence of social justice.

"As we commemorate World Social Justice Day in 2025, we must reflect on how far we have come in realising social justice goals set out in our Constitution. While it is undeniable that India has made significant strides in areas such as economic growth, education and health care, we must also confront the uncomfortable truth that the gap between the haves and the have-nots remains wide, and it is in many cases even violent in recent years," Justice Karol said.

The apex court judge said in the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution, the promise of social justice remained unfulfilled for a significant portion of the population, the issue of poverty still prevailed and several communities continued to face systemic discrimination and exclusion.

"In fact, the concentration of wealth in the hands of few has become even more pronounced while millions of our fellow citizens struggle to meet their basic needs. The recent debates around inequality in India show that the wealthiest one per cent of the population holds a disproportionate share of the nation's wealth, while vast sections of society remain excluded from the benefits of economic growth," Justice Karol said.

Underlining the importance of the opening of the new centre, he said the study of research in comparative criminal law in criminal justice was crucial for advancing social justice on a global scale.

"By comparing different legal systems, scholars can identify practices that promote equality, fairness and access to justice for marginalised and deprived communities. Understanding how various nations address issues like over-incarceration and the treatment of world women populations, allows the development of more inclusive policies and reforms.

"This comparative approach not only highlights disparities but also fosters the exchange of ideas that can lead to more economical justice systems, ultimately ensuring justice serves all, regardless of background and status," Justice Karol said.

