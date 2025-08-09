On World Tribal Day, J'khand CM recalls father Shibu Soren's contributions to state

Ranchi, Aug 9 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday recalled the contribution of former CM and his father Shibu Soren to the state on the occasion of World Tribal Day, officially known as International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

The day was observed in a low-key manner in the state this year to pay respect to Shibu Soren, who died on August 4 at the age of 81 in a Delhi hospital.

"Today is World Tribal Day, but my guide, my guru, my father is no longer with us physically. However, his struggle, his thoughts, and his ideals will always continue to inspire us. He was not only my father but also the soul of Jharkhand, including the entire Adivasi community, a symbol of struggle, and the most vocal protector of Jal-Jungle-Jamin (water, forest, and land)", Soren posted on X.

Shibu Soren fought politically for many years, demanding the creation of a separate Jharkhand state, which came into existence on November 15, 2000.

The chief minister said the tribal society has shown humanity the path to living a happy life in harmony with nature.

"The life philosophy of the Adivasi society begins with nature and ends with nature. However, for centuries, the Adivasi and other exploited and deprived communities have been forced to remain on the margins. Baba (Shibu Soren) dedicated his entire life to changing this situation," he said.

The CM said his father loved the programmes held across the state on World Tribal Day, as the occasion has been a means to weave together the rich civilisation and culture of the tribal society.

"It has become an opportunity to provide a global platform for the talents of the Adivasi community," Soren added.

Soren said that he pays respects to the 'Dishom Guru' (leader of the land) and all ancestors on the occasion of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, who protected tribal identity, culture, civilisation and rights through their struggles and sacrifices.

"On the occasion, I pledge to follow the path shown by them and raise the torch of tribal identity even higher in Jharkhand and the country," Soren said in the post.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar also extended his wishes on the occasion of International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples.

“The tribal society of Jharkhand has a glorious history. The people of this society have made invaluable contributions to the Indian independence movement. Tribal culture, traditions, and folk art are our priceless heritage, which have global recognition,” Gangwar said in a post on X.

Various tribal organisations celebrated the day in their traditional manner. People congregated at Siram Toli-based Sarna Sthal (tribal religious place) where they offered tribute to the former Chief Minister Shibu Soren. Thereafter, they also took out a rally in Ranchi.

Jharkhand Congress members observed the ‘August Kranti Diwas’ and World Tribal Day at the party state headquarters, where freedom fighters and tribal heroes were offered floral tributes.

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government postponed the state-sponsored three-day Jharkhand Adivasi Mahotsav due to the death of Shibu Soren. The festival was scheduled to begin on Saturday. PTI SAN RG SAN NN