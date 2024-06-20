On Yoga Day eve, video shows MP CM doing ‘asanas’ with ease

Bhopal, Jun 20 (PTI) A day ahead of the International Day of Yoga, a video released by the staff of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday showed him performing challenging yogic exercises.

The CM will take part in the state-level function to mark the 10th International Day of Yoga on June 21 (Friday) at the Lal Parade Ground here, an official said.

In the video, Yadav performs difficult exercises like ‘bakasana’ and ‘sirsasana’ with a steady body.

A close aide said yoga has been the CM’s daily routine for a long time.

The chief minister has appealed to everyone to practise yoga every day, said his office in a release.

The United Nations General Assembly, heeding a call by Prime Minister Modi, had made a declaration in December 2014 to observe June 21 every year as the International Day of Yoga. PTI MAS NR