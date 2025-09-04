Onam festival ties present-day Kerala to its royal past

Kottayam (Kerala), Sep 9 (PTI) A tradition from Kerala's royal past continues to find its place in the state's democratic present.

On Uthradam, the eve of Onam, State Minister V N Vasavan visited the Vayaskara Raj Bhavan palace here to hand over the "Uthradakkizhi" -- a ceremonial pouch containing Rs 1001.

The gift was once offered by the kings of Cochin to women of the royal household as part of the harvest festival.

Today, long after the monarchy has faded, the state government keeps the custom alive, funding the amount through the district administration.

This year, the kizhi was presented to N K Soumyavathi Thampuratti, wife of Rajaraja Varma of the Vayaskara Palace.

She is a descendant of the Cochin royal line, an official release said here on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena and local revenue officials, it said.

Onam will be celebrated on Friday, connecting the festivities of the present with the traditions of the past. PTI TGB TGB ROH