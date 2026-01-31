Once a Maoist bastion, Abujhmad now symbol of peace and normalcy: Chhattisgarh CM Sai

Raipur, Jan 31 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said on Saturday that Abujhmad, once considered a Maoist stronghold, is today sending a powerful message of peace and harmony to the entire country and the world.

Speaking on the occasion of ‘Abujhmad Peace Half Marathon 2026’ organised in Narayanpur district, Sai said the region, earlier inaccessible for civilians and even security personnel, has witnessed a remarkable transformation due to an improved security situation and a positive environment.

The CM flagged off the event near the Narayanpur High School campus and symbolically joined the race, which also had several surrendered Naxalites as participants. He also unveiled the medals to be awarded to the winners.

“This is the same Abujhmad where movement was extremely difficult earlier, but today thousands of people have gathered here, reflecting the return of normalcy and confidence,” Sai said.

Sai said the enthusiasm of the youth in Bastar indicates that the region is moving steadily towards freedom from Naxal violence and will soon be filled with peace and prosperity.

He attributed the change to the policies and leadership of the “double-engine government”, and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their firm resolve against Left-wing extremism.

Sai said a target has been set to eradicate Naxalism from the country by March 31 this year, and asserted that Bastar, which comprises seven districts including Narayanpur, would be completely freed from Maoist violence.

Hailing security forces engaged in anti-Maoist operations, Sai said their courage, sacrifice and dedication have laid a strong foundation for peace and development in the Bastar region.

He said that the region had remained deprived of development for nearly four decades due to Maoist violence, but assured that sustained development would now continue.

The 21-kilometre half-marathon, from Narayanpur to Basing, saw participation from over 10,000 runners across the state and country, including more than 60 foreign participants, an official said.

A highlight of the event was the participation of surrendered Naxalites, symbolising their return to peace and the mainstream, he said, praising the active involvement of the local community, including members of the Abujhmadia tribe. PTI TKP NR