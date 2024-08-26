Once considered 'worst performers', UP Police now presents model of law and order: Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Monday said the police and the state which were considered the "worst performers" have become the growth engine of the country's development presenting a model of law and order.

Adityanath said while addressing the Janmashtami celebration at reserve police lines in the evening. "The state police considered work the most important without worrying about profit or loss." "The police and the state which were considered the worst performers are today becoming the growth engine of the country's development and presenting a model of law and order," he said.

"Now there is happiness, peace and amity everywhere in the state. The Janmashtami celebration is held with great pomp in all the 1,585 police stations, 75 police lines, and more than 90 jails. This was not possible 10 years ago. Governments were afraid that what would be the benefit of organising the event," he said.

"If you do good, it will be good. If you do bad, no one can free you from sin. If you are working for public welfare, no power can deprive you of its virtue. Motivation of work is important," he said.

"We worship Shrimad Bhagavad Gita in every home, and the judiciary of India also has the same reverence for that book as the followers of Sanatan Dharm. Shrimad Bhagavad Gita is also considered a book of salvation," Adityanath said.

Adityanath said that in the ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the prime minister had said "We have to work according to the action plan for the next 25 years, that is, we will give a developed India to the generation of 2047".

"Where there will be happiness on every face. There will be no sorrow, poverty, anarchy, or hooliganism anywhere. Every hand will have work and every field will have water. We will move forward with this resolution," he said.

He said that everyone talked about rights, but did not discuss duties.

"For success in life, follow the path of solutions. Success can be achieved with a solution-oriented approach. When you think of problems, you will find excuses," Adityanath added. Solutions need hard work, action and effort. PTI ABN HIG