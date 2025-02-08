Once hero of people, Kejriwal ended up as zero due to corruption: Uma Bharti

Bhopal, Feb 8 (PTI) Arvind Kejriwal is a unique example of a political leader's fall from grace due to corruption and ending up as "zero from hero", BJP leader Uma Bharti said on Saturday.

Bharti hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's impressive victory in Delhi polls where the saffron surge dethroned the Kejriwal-led AAP from power.

The BJP won 40 seats and AAP 19 in the Delhi Assembly elections, the results of which were announced on Saturday.

After getting a majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, the BJP is set to form the party's government after more than 26 years.

Bharti congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders, and the party workers for the Delhi win.

"Kejriwal is such an example in Indian politics that he became a hero of the people of Delhi while fighting against corruption. But in the end, he got involved in the same corruption and was reduced to zero by the people of Delhi," Bharti tweeted on X.

AAP national convenor and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal faced a setback, losing the high-profile New Delhi seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4,089 votes. PTI ADU NSK