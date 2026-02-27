Once Jayalalithaa's trusted lieutenant, OPS joins DMK

Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Three-time AIADMK Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who held top party positions before his expulsion in 2022, on Friday joined the ruling DMK in the presence of its president and Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin.

Panneerselvam, a trusted confidant of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa and popularly known as OPS, joined arch rival DMK, after unsuccessfully struggling for over three years to join his parent outfit again.

OPS, who had functioned as AIADMK Treasurer and also held the erstwhile top position of party coordinator, joined the DMK along with his son, P Ravindhranath Kumar and supporters. Panneerselvam had also briefly served as Leader of Opposition after DMK formed the government in 2006.

Speaking to reporters, Panneerselvam expressed happiness in joining the DMK and hit out at AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami as an "autocrat" and "arrogant"' who has created a situation of "no-victory" for the AIADMK at all times.

To questions related to the situation he faced in the AIADMK following his expulsion, he said he was not concerned about the past and that he would abide by CM Stalin's diktat.

CM Stalin understands people's needs and delivers welfare schemes to all sections of the people without any bias, he said and denied labelling DMK an evil force.

He claimed that today, there is no one party that could oppose the DMK.