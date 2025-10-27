Once on different paths, Cong, DMK now on same team for nation's welfare: Stalin

Chennai, Oct 27 (PTI) Ruling DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that his party and ally Congress may have once treaded different paths but were now on the same side in the interest of the country.

The DMK chief highlighted his cordial relations with Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and said the Congress leader treats him as an elder brother.

The CM was speaking at the marriage function of a Virudhunagar district Congress leader's son here.

"It is pertinent to point out that although DMK and the Congress treaded different paths at one point of time, today, for the country's welfare, for Tamil Nadu's growth and India's unity, we stand on the same side, journeying with like-minded thinking," he said.

He said he cannot describe in words, the love shown by Rahul Gandhi.

"I have not addressed other political leaders as brother. But I do so whenever I address Rahul Gandhi. The reason is he (treats) me as a brother, an elder brother." "Whenever he talks to me, both over the phone and in person, he will call me "my dear brother". I cannot forget all those things," he said.

This was not merely a political friendship but there was an "ideological relationship" that was echoing across the country, he said.

"We expect such a feeling from all. This friendship continues (between the two parties) placing importance to the country's welfare." "The understanding between these two political movements and the ideological relationship will secure this country's future," Stalin said.

He exhorted the newlyweds to name the children "beautiful Tamil names." PTI SA KH